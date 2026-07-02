Dix Avenue Bridge over Rouge River closed until further notice due to heat-related issues

(WXYZ) — The Dix Avenue Bridge over the Rouge River on the Detroit-Dearborn border is closed until further notice.

According to the Wayne County Department of Public Services, the extreme heat hitting metro Detroit is affecting the operation of the bridge.

The bridge is locked down in a semi-closed position and is inoperable, according to officials.

The closure applies to both road traffic and marine traffic that requires the opening of the bridge.

Drivers and boaters will have to use detours and exercise caution in the area until further notice.

For drivers, they can use Fort St. to get around the closure.

