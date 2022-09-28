Dixon unveils framework to prevent discussion of gender and sexual identity in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon unveiled a new framework on Tuesday to prevent discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Dixon says she hopes to implement these new guidelines if she becomes governor.

“We are here today to propose our Age Appropriate Classroom Instruction Act," she said. "This act with ensure that school districts to ensure that their schools do not provide classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3.”

If implemented, the new guidelines would also require schools to post curriculum online for parents to read.

“It will be modeled after Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. This proposal would act in conjunction with our previously proposed Parents Right to Know act to ensure parents rights and values are respected by our school system," Dixon said.

Dixon did not outline how schools would be punished if they fail to meet these guidelines and didn't clarify how schools should respond to students who come from LGBTQ families.

We’ll have more information on the framework and possible penalties for schools who violate it as it becomes available.