DMC offering hair loss prevention technology to cancer patients going through chemo

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Medical Center in Commerce Township is making cancer treatment a little easier for its patients. It is now offering hair loss prevention technology to people going through chemotherapy.

This technology is making a world of difference for patients like Paula Loch, the first in Michigan to try out the portable device.

“When I was offered an opportunity to do this, I said 'sure, I’ll do it,'" Loch said.

The cap, which is used to prevent hair loss from chemotherapy, is not new, but the fact that it is now portable is, according to DMC oncologist Stephanie Vandertill.

“It brings the temperature of the scalp down to 65 degrees. We start the cooling 30 minutes before any chemotherapy medication is started and the cooling is happening all during chemotherapy and then for two to three hours after," Vandertill said.

“We’re all different and if there are other women out there that care if they’re going to lose their hair (like) the way I felt, then they should know that there is something they can do about it," Loch said.

Loch's journey with cancer started back in July when she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer. It was found after she underwent a routine mammogram.

“It is very, very important that women are continuing to get their annual mammograms,” Vandertill said.

Lochs daughter, Megan Koss, was by her side when she got the devastating news.

“My mom is my best friend. She’s my world. Everybody that knows her would feel the same way, so this was really scary," Koss said.

Vandertill said this technology won’t save all of Lochs' hair, but it should make her feel like herself.

“Patients will still lose some hair. We expect some thinning. But sort of the goal is that when someone you know, an acquaintance sees you like I said in the grocery store, you look very much like yourself," Vandertill said.

Loch and Koss are willing to do whatever they can to stay hopeful.

“I think what we’ve learned through this cancer journey is that cancer has its way of kind of taking everything from you, so to be offered something that can give her some semblance of normalcy throughout this process is just so wonderful," Koss said.

For more information on the portable cooling caps, visit DMC's website.