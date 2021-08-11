DMC updates visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan

(WXYZ) — With rising COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Medical Center has once again updated its visitor restrictions.

Effective immediately, patients at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital will be allowed one support person to visit per day. That person must be 12 or older.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all visitors will be asked screening questions, required to wear a face mask and have their temperature taken.

Visitors are not allowed for hospitalized patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

The DMC said visitation policies at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan have not changed

