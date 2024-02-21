DNR accepting proposal plans to rehabilitate Belle Isle Boathouse

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting proposals for potential rehabilitation in an effort to save the historic Belle Isle Boathouse.

The boathouse is owned by the city of Detroit but is under state oversight through the DNR.

The boathouse along the Detroit River was built in 1902 and “was deemed structurally unsound” in August 2022. The building had deteriorated with a collapsed floor, caved in-roof and peeling exterior.

The DNR has expressed the possibility of demolishing the building because of its deteriorating condition.

The state created a webpage for the public to learn about available options and costs and included a form for questions and comments. A summary of common questions and comments was posted in January.

"Due to limited available funds, the DNR has to make the tough choice of investing in a portion of the necessary structural repairs with no lasting fix or demolishing and reimagining the space," DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said in a statement. "We are open to partnering with the private sector to rehabilitate the boathouse; however, no viable parties have yet come forward."

The DNR is accepting letters of intent from those interested in outlining viable proposals for rehabilitation. They can be submitted until March 29 at 3 p.m. It should align with the park's mission and purpose.

The DNR will then select those who are eligible to submit a formal proposal. Formal proposals are due by July 31 at 3 p.m.

More information on the boathouse’s future can be found on the state’s website.

