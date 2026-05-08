DNR adds 2 water-scooping planes to help fight wildfires in Michigan

(WXYZ) — In an effort to fight wildfires this season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has added two water-scooping planes.

According to the DNR, the two Fire Boss aircraft are each capable of scooping up to 800 gallons of water from a lake in just 15 seconds.

The planes will be leased from late April through early June, which is historically the worst part of Michigan's fire season. They will be housed at the Gaylord Regional Airport, which is a central location so they can respond to wildfires anywhere in the state.

Earlier this week, they were used to assist with a fire on federal land near Mio.

“They can get to a fire scene fast,” Jacobs said. “Having two of these planes working in tandem can make a difference in our ability to contain fires and protect people, property and natural resources," DNR Aviation Manager Kevin Jacobs said in a statement.