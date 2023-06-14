DNR approves new deer hunting regulations for 2023-2025; here they are

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources approved new deer regulations that will be in effect for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 hunting seasons.

The DNR Commission in Roscommon approved the regulations, which are scheduled for every three years.

According to DNR officials, many of the traditional regulations remain unchanged, but there are several important updates for enhancing deer hunting opportunities.

“There are many challenges facing deer hunting in Michigan and across much of the Midwest in the coming years,” Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, said in a statement. “While the approved regulations for the 2023-2025 deer seasons are geared toward increasing opportunities for a declining hunter base, we recognize that we’ll have to continue to evaluate all possible options to sustainably manage Michigan’s deer herd in the future.”

The updated regulations include:

