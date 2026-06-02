DNR auctioning off more than 100 properties across Michigan in 2026; here's how to bid

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is once again hosting its surplus land auction this summer, with more than 100 properties available across the state.
According to the DNR, the properties include lakefront land, riverfront land, forested acreage and much more.
In all, there are 28 counties across the state that have some sort of property up for auction.
The auctions all start at 10 a.m. and you must register at this website before the auction begins. The dates are:
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 - Lapeer County
- Thursday, Aug. 6 - Allegan and Berrien counties
- Friday, Aug. 7 - Livingston County
- Friday, Aug. 14 - Alger, Chippewa, Delta, and Luce counties
- Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Baraga, Dickinson, Houghton, and Menominee counties
- Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Crawford, Kalkaska, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, and Roscommon counties
- Thursday, Aug. 20 - Antrim and Charlevoix counties
- Friday, Aug. 21 - Alpena, Cheboygan, Iosco, and Presque Isle counties
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Oakland County
- Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Oceana County
- Thursday, Aug. 27 - Lake County
- Friday, Aug. 28 - Jackson County
You can see the full list and more information below.
2026 Michigan DNR Surplus Land Auction by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit