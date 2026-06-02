DNR auctioning off more than 100 properties across Michigan in 2026; here's how to bid

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is once again hosting its surplus land auction this summer, with more than 100 properties available across the state.

According to the DNR, the properties include lakefront land, riverfront land, forested acreage and much more.

Michigan DNR

In all, there are 28 counties across the state that have some sort of property up for auction.

Michigan DNR

The auctions all start at 10 a.m. and you must register at this website before the auction begins. The dates are:



Tuesday, Aug. 4 - Lapeer County

Thursday, Aug. 6 - Allegan and Berrien counties

Friday, Aug. 7 - Livingston County

Friday, Aug. 14 - Alger, Chippewa, Delta, and Luce counties

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Baraga, Dickinson, Houghton, and Menominee counties

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Crawford, Kalkaska, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, and Roscommon counties

Thursday, Aug. 20 - Antrim and Charlevoix counties

Friday, Aug. 21 - Alpena, Cheboygan, Iosco, and Presque Isle counties

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Oakland County

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Oceana County

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Lake County

Friday, Aug. 28 - Jackson County

Michigan DNR

You can see the full list and more information below.

2026 Michigan DNR Surplus Land Auction by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit