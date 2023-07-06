DNR auctioning off nearly 100 properties across Michigan; here's how to bid

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said there are nearly 100 parcels of land available in the next round of surplus auctions starting next month.

According to the DNR, there is lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage part of the 95 parcels that will be up for auction.

In all, there is land throughout a dozen counties in the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. Those counties are: Alger, Allegan, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Lake, Kent, Mackinac, Midland, Montcalm, Oscoda and Presque Isle.

The DNR said some of the largest parcels are in Alger, Chippewa, Iosco, Midland, Oscoda and Presque Ile counties.

Lakefront and Riverfront properties are in Allegan, Chippewa, Iosco, Lake, Montcalm and Presque Isle.

There will be nine auctions featuring land by county. The dates are:



Aug. 4 – Lake County.

Aug. 10 – Montcalm County.

Aug. 15 – Alger, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Aug. 16 – Dickinson County.

Aug. 22 – Oscoda County.

Aug. 23 – Presque Isle County.

Aug. 29 – Allegan and Kent counties.

Sept. 6 – Midland County.

Sept. 7 – Iosco County.

Interested bidders may pre-register and get more information at www.tax-sale.infoand people must register before the auction date.

“Offering state-managed public lands at auction is the final step of a lengthy, ongoing land review process, built on a conservation framework, that ensures these lands’ best use for the benefit of Michigan residents, visitors and natural resources,” said Scott Whitcomb, acting DNR deputy director.

The property sizes range from just under an acre to up to 200 acres.

View the full list below



Michigan DNR summer parcel auction by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd