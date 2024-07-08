The Michigan DNR is auctioning off nearly 100 parcels of land this August and September as part of the annual DNR land auction.

See video of some of the properties below

DNR auctioning off nearly 100 properties across Michigan in 2024; here's how to bid

According to the DNR, this year's land auction includes lakefront property, riverfront property and vacant, forested property.

The surplus land sales are a regular part of their strategy, and auction proceeds will be reinvested to acquire other land in that area.

In all, there are 91 properties that will be auctioned off throughout the state. The dates of the auction by county are below.



Friday, Aug. 2 – Eaton and Livingston counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Dickinson, Houghton, Marquette, Menominee and Ontonagon counties.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Crawford, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Otsego and Roscommon counties.

Friday, Aug. 9 – Antrim and Charlevoix counties.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Alpena, Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Grand Traverse and Manistee counties.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Arenac and Midland counties.

Thursday, Aug. 22 – Macomb and St. Clair counties.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Berrien County.

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Genesee County.

Bidders may pre-register and get more information at www.tax-sale.info.

You must register before the property's auction date, and absentee bids can be made up to 30 days before an auction.

Lakefront and riverfront properties are available in Cheboygan, Chippewa, Houghton, Luce, Marquette, Menominee, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Otsego and St. Clair counties

The properties range in size from under an acre to 160 acres, and more than 30 properties are 40 acres or larger and spread throughout the U.P. and northern Lower Peninsula.

Notable waterfront properties that are accessible* include:

