DNR Black Lake sturgeon harvest begins on Saturday, Feb. 1 after 2023 harvest canceled

The 2025 lake sturgeon season on Black Lake will begin on Saturday, Feb. 1 after last season's harvest was canceled.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the limit for the 2025 season on Black Lake is six lake sturgeon.

That means officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occur:



The sixth fish is harvested.

Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season, and it will end when either of the scenarios above occur or at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The 2025 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County, Michigan, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. All anglers must register online in advance to participate in the fishing season, and those age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license [links-1.govdelivery.com].

Anglers must bring their own bright red flags – 1-foot diameter or larger – to hang on the fishing shanties.

Anyone harvesting a lake sturgeon must immediately contact DNR personnel on the ice and official registration will take place at a DNR trailer on or near the ice.

