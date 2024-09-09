DNR captures six-foot, 125-pound sturgeon in Lake St. Clair during survey

(WXYZ) — Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff caught a 125-pound sturgeon more than six feet long in Lake St. Clair.

Last month, the DNR posted that fisheries staff on the lake conducting their annual sturgeon survey caught the fish.

During the survey, staff capture sturgeon, gather data, tag the fish and then release it back into the lake.

"These activities provide our biologists and technicians with information on how lake sturgeon are doing. This helps track abundance, survival, movement, habitat use and more. Sturgeon are an amazing and unique species, and efforts like this help us keep up conservation practices to help them thrive," the DNR said.

The sturgeon captured during the survey is the largest by length in the history of the survey.

Staff said while it's hard to tell their age, they wouldn't be surprised to find that it's around 80 years old.

