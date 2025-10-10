DNR continues to put out hot spots on 100% contained wildfire in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said fire crews will be on scene throughout the weekend at the site of a wildfire that is now 100% contained.

The wildfire near Houghton Lake off of Benzie Rd. in Roscommon County stared last week and spread to 101 acres.

Despite being 100% contained, crews will be putting out hot spots throughout the weekend.

The DNR is reminding people that fire risk remains high, especially in the northern Lower Peninsula, despite cooler temperatures.

“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are started by human activities and we’d like to see everyone keep that in mind, especially in the area affected by the ice storm,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan DNR.

The DNR said that if you intent to burn leaves or yard debris, check online for a burn permit. In the southern Lower Peninsula, check with local fire departments or municipalities to ensure conditions are safe for burning.

