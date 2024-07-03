DNR encourages Michiganders to keep fire safety at the top of mind; here are tips

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to stay fire-safe this holiday weekend and take care to keep from sparking a wildfire.

According to the DNR, nine out of 10 fires are caused by people.

"We all need to be careful when we’re using fireworks or doing other outdoor activities,” said Paul Rogers, a fire prevention specialist with the DNR.

This year, fire danger has been on the lower side due to regular rain, but the DNR is reminding people that it doesn't mean there is no risk.

“Don’t shoot fireworks into the woods or tall grass, as you can easily start a fire that way,” Rogers said. “Also, it’s important to check local ordinances to make sure you respect your neighbors and use fireworks only on the holiday and adjacent days when they are allowed.”

Below are tips from the DNR

Fireworks

When using fireworks on a grassy area, dampen the area with water first and keep a hose and bucket nearby.

Soak spent sparklers and other fireworks in a bucket of water before disposing.

Do not use sky lanterns or aerial fireworks in state parks or recreation areas.

At camp

Build your fire in a fire ring on bare ground, away from trees or low-hanging tree branches.

When finished with your fire, douse it thoroughly with water, stir the ashes and douse again. Repeat until cool.

Watch for embers that can float out of a fire and ignite dry grass or leaves.

Debris burning