DNR euthanizes black bear roaming in Traverse City for months

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it had to euthanize a black bear that had been roaming residential neighborhoods in Traverse City.

According to the DNR, the 500-pound bear was trapped in April 2021, radio-collared and relocated to a remote area near Alpena.

The DNR said he quickly found its way back to Traverse City, and that the bear's behavior "has become increasingly bold.

"It has been raiding bird feeders, fruit trees, apiaries and trash cans and has damaged property. The bear has also been moving closer to downtown areas," the DNR said.

According to the DNR, because of the escalating behavior and the bear's comfort around humans, the DNR euthanized the bear in the interest of public safety.

"While we look to preserve wildlife populations as much as possible, our primary concern in these matters is human safety and we believe -- based on behavior and history -- this bear could pose a threat to human welfare. This was a difficult decision to make and the DNR weighed all options before settling on this solution," the DNR said.