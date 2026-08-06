DNR: It's illegal to 'pursue, harass, wound, kill or capture' eastern massasauga rattlesnakes

(WXYZ) — After a man was bitten by a venomous eastern massasauga rattlesnake at the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township last month, the DNR is reminding the public about rules surrounding the snake.

According to the DNR, state park officials are reporting damage to wetlands areas as people veer off established trails and trample vegetation looking for the venomous snakes. Some people are even threatening to kill the snakes if they encounter them, the DNR said.

Watch below: 'We saw and heard the rattle': Witness describes Oakland County snake bite

'We saw and heard the rattle': Witness describes Oakland County snake bite

However, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake is a state and federally-threatened species. So, the DNR is reminding people that it is illegal to pursue, harass, wound, kill or capture the snake.

A person who violates the Endangered Species Act could be sentenced to up to a year in prison and a $50,000 fine.

“The best way to avoid massasaugas and damaging their habitats is to stay on the trails,” Amy Bleisch, the DNR endangered species biologist, said in a statement. “These snakes are shy and prefer to avoid people. If they don’t feel threatened, they will hide and wait for people to walk by.”

The snake is generally tan with large brown splotches on its back that resemble a video game controller or bowtie. Eastern massasaugas are declining globally due to habitat loss, illegall collection and killing. Michigan has a core population of the rattlesnake, which live in specific wetlands in the Lower Peninsula and on Bois Blanc and Mackinac islands.

“If you see anyone exhibiting suspicious behavior, like walking around in an eastern massasauga wetland with a snake hook and a pillowcase, call the RAP (Report All Poaching) hotline immediately at 800-292-7800,” Bleisch said.

