DNR once again asks Michiganders to report bat roosts amid massive population decline

(WXYZ) — The Department of Natural Resources is once again asking Michiganders to report bat roosts across the state this summer.

According to the DNR, bats are on the move and if you have seen bats flying from tree, chimneys, bridges or other structures around dusk, you may have spotted a roost. That's where bats rest and raise pups, typically through August or early September.

Related: How to protect bats in Michigan and why they're so important

The DNR said reporting these roosts can help scientists better understand where they are living. The public can report the roosts through the Michigan Bat Roost Monitoring Program. There, people can give the date and time, the location, type of structure and how many bats.

Last year, community members submitted 130 roost observations from 52 counties across the state. The results showed the counties with the most reported roosts were Kent and Newaygo, followed by Calhoun, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne.

“Summer bat roosts are critical places where bats rest, raise pups and shelter during the season,” DNR bat specialist John DePue said in a statement. “However, these are some of the least understood parts of the bat’s life cycle. By learning more about where bats are roosting, we can better support conservation and management efforts for these species.”

Michigan is home to nine bat species, and five are listed as endangered or threatened in the state.

White-nose syndrome led to a 90% decline in the bat population across the state, but the population is slowly stabilizing, the DNR said last year.

Around sunset, people may notice bats repeatedly flying in and out of the same location as they leave to feed on insects.

“People are often surprised by how much they can contribute just by paying attention to the wildlife around them,” said Nicolette Sexton, research assistant with Michigan Natural Features Inventory. “Reports from the community help us better understand where bats are roosting and how we can support these important species across Michigan.”

The DNR said that if bats are found in an attic or other building, report the observation but hold off on trying to move them during the summer maternity season when young bats may be unable to fly. Instead, wait until late summer to install a one-way exclusion device which allows bats to leave on their own but prevents their return.