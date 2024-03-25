DNR proposes changes to e-bike rules on State Park trails. Here's what to know

Electric bikes may soon be allowed on Michigan State Park trails under proposed changes from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Under Michigan law, Class 1 e-bikes – which are e-bikes that are pedal assisted and can go up to 20 mph – are allowed on improved surface trails, which are trails that are paved or consist of gravel or asphalt.

Under the proposed change, e-bikes would be allowed on natural surface, non-motorized trails on state park lands.

The proposed change would also allow Class 2 e-bikes, which are throttle- and pedal-assisted up to 20 mph – on both linear paved trails and natural surface trails for mobility as long as people have a permit.

Class 3 e-bikes, which are pedal-assisted and go up to 28 mph, would remain prohibited.

All 3,000 miles of nonmotorized state park-managed trials would eb affected by the change.

“This change would make trails more accessible for people who may not have the physical ability to ride a traditional bike,” DNR State Trails Coordinator Tim Novak said in a statement. “This would include individuals living with disabilities, older adults and really anyone who wishes to experience some assistance as they ride a bicycle. Class 1 e-bikes require pedaling, providing a great health benefit to riders.”

It comes amid a rise in e-bike usage across Michigan and across the country.

“The DNR’s decision to move forward with this proposed land use change wasn’t based on a desire to be trendy, but rather on providing individuals with more recreation options while also being conscientious of our state’s natural and cultural resources,” said Nicole Hunt, regulatory unit manager with the DNR.

The DNR said a public survey is open through March 31 and results will be shared during the April 11 Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting.

The e-bike survey may be accessed directly at research.net/r/DNR-E-BIKE.

“We look forward to receiving this important public feedback about this proposed policy change,” Novak said. “We are sharing this survey widely in hopes of receiving input from as many people and perspectives as possible.”