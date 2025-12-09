DNR recommends 13 park projects, including 5 in metro Detroit, get Land and Water Conservation grant

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that it is recommending that more than a dozen parks across the state will share nearly $12 million in grants for different projects.

According to the DNR, there are 13 parks that the department will support for $11.9 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Grants.

“This year, the Land and Water Conservation Fund is directing just under $12 million in federal funds through the state of Michigan to local park improvements, acquisitions and development,” DNR Director Scott Bowen said in a statement. “Pathways, boardwalks, playgrounds, pools and more will be improved with this year’s Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, providing a valuable injection of funds into local communities for important recreation-related projects.”

The recommendations from the state are sent to the National Park Service for approval before funds are distributed.

In metro Detroit, there are five different projects that will be recommended for the funds. They are:



Farmington Hills - Heritage Park playground and parking upgrades - $500,000

Ferndale - Martin Road Park playground replacement - $150,000

Macomb Township - Lucido River Park Pathway and Boardwalk project - $500,000

White Lake Township - Stanley Park improvements - $500,000

Dearborn - Camp Dearborn Splash Pad - $500,000

Other park projects in the state include



Village of Lawerence (Van Buren County) - Lawrence Village Park Playground Improvements - $301,200.

City of Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo County) - Milham Park Improvements - $500,000.

St. Joseph Charter Township (Berrien County) - Eaton Park Restroom and Park Improvements - $359,000.

City of East Grand Rapids (Kent County) - Waterfront Park Improvement Project Phase 2 - $500,000.

Shelby Township (Oceana County) - Shelby Community Pool - $500,000.

Village of Elberta (Benzie County) - Terminus Park Acquisition - $5,347,600.

DNR Parks and Recreation Division (Bay County) - Bay City State Park Campground Utilities Upgrades - $1,250,000.

DNR Parks and Recreation Division (Houghton) - Houghton Douglass Falls Phase 2 Development - $1,000,000.

The DNR said that all of the applications and projects received a site visit from DNR Grants Management staff and then appliocations were evaluated, scored and ranked.

