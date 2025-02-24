DNR reminds anglers who accidentally catch lake sturgeon to release them immediately

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers to immediately release any lake sturgeon that are accidentally caught.

According to the DNR, anglers on the ice looking for walleye or other fish may accidentally find a lake sturgeon on the line. However, on most waters of the state, fishing for lake sturgeon is prohibited.

Often referred to as "living fossils," lake sturgeon are the only sturgeon species on the Great Lakes. They can be found in Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River, Detroit River, Blake Lake and more.

In 1994, the state listed lake sturgeon as a threatened species as a result of declines in populations. Since then, the DNR partners with state, federal and tribal agencies to rehabilitate lake sturgeon across the state.

The DNR stocks lake sturgeon at several rivers and lakes in Michigan, and raises them in streamside rearing facilities.

Anglers can target lake sturgeon in Michigan only in designated waters during designated seasons.

Waters with sturgeon possession seasons include:



Lake St. Clair and St. Clair River

Otsego Lake

Menominee River

Black Lake

Waters with sturgeon fishing seasons (catch-and-release only) include:

Detroit River

St. Marys River

Portage Lake and Torch Lake

Ontonagon River.

In all other Michigan waters, it's unlawful to fish for lake sturgeon. The DNR said they are frequently caught incidentally in Saginaw Bay, the Saginaw River, the Kalamazoo River, the Grand River, Muskegon Lake, the Muskegon River, Manistee Lake and the Manistee River, but cannot be targeted in those waters.

When waters are below freezing, fish gills can freeze quickly, making it important to release sturgeon back into the water as soon as possible.

“We know that encountering a fish as iconic as the lake sturgeon is a memorable moment for most anglers, but even the time you take to snap a photo can be extremely detrimental to the fish’s health and survival,” said Jeffrey Jolley, Southern Lake Huron unit manager with the DNR Fisheries Division. “A prompt release ensures a healthy sturgeon.”