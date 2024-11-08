DNR reminds hunters that 5-day quiet period begins Sunday in Michigan; here's what that means

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to respect the state's five-day quiet period before firearm deer season begins on Nov. 15.

According to the DNR, the quiet period takes place from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14. During these five days, it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell, in an area frequented by deer.

It's only allowed for hunting for small game, waterfowl or fur harvesting in those five days.

Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp.

“Hunters know that they are on the cusp of another Michigan firearm deer season once we enter into the five-day quiet period,” DNR Law Enforcement Division Captain Pete Wright said in a statement. “Those critical days create a window of time, just before the opener, when hunters can catch their breath and the woods have a chance to calm.

"This period is like pushing a reset button, allowing deer to settle back into their day-to-day patterns, which in turn increases the chances of a successful hunt.”

Those hunting small game or waterfowl, or fur harvesters, can still carry appropriate firearms for the season.