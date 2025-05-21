DNR reminds people to leave baby wildlife alone as spring continues

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to leave baby wildlife alone this spring.

In a post by the DNR, they say the best way to help baby wildlife is to just leave them alone where they have the best chance for survival.

"Many wild animals hide their young for safety. These babies are not abandoned; they have been hidden by their mother until she returns," DNR Wildlife Communications Representative Rachel Lincoln said in a statement. "So, if you find a baby animal, leave it be."

The DNR said that only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may possess abandoned or injured wildlife.

The department also broke down what people can see as young animals get acclimated to the world.

Birds

Birds build their nests all over, so if you find one, leave it alone and keep pets away. Baby birds also sometimes fall while learning to fly, but their parents will continue to feed them and care for them even while they're on the ground.

Mallards often build nests in landscaping and gardens. Canada geese also build their nests near houses, parks or other human development.

Fawns

Fawns are usually hidden by their mothers for the first few weeks. If you find a fawn alone, do not touch it and leave the area quickly. They are rarely abandoned, and the mother deer will return to the fawn when she feels it's safe.

Bunnies

Mother rabbits also leave their nests unattended to avoid predators, and bunnies are rarely abandoned.

"Encountering baby wildlife can be a magical experience – just remember that keeping your distance is the best way to keep baby animals safe. You can use binoculars or the zoom function of a camera to enjoy the view while keeping wildlife wild," the DNR said. "Other steps you can take to help baby wildlife include growing beneficial native plants near your home, refraining from using harmful pesticides and teaching children how to be good neighbors to wildlife."