DNR says Northern Michigan is making a 'remarkable' comeback from historic ice storm

(WXYZ) — Northern Michigan is making a "remarkable" comeback after the ice storm this spring hit several counties, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

In a newsletter this week, the DNR said access to all but one of the state parks, boating access sites and state forest campgrounds that were impacted across 12 counties has been restored.

Watch below: DNR video shows massive tree damage after historic ice storm

The ice storm from March 28-30 downed power lines and trees, and last month, President Donald Trump approved Michigan's request for a disaster declaration for the communities. The counties and areas impacted are: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, and Presque Isle Counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Watch below: 'It was very frustrating': Northern Michiganders still recovering from generational ice storm

According to the DNR, 65% of state-managed motorized and nonmotorized trails have also reopened, which the department said is a "huge step to restoring access for outdoor enthusiasts."

Work continues, according to the department, on other sections of trails that remain closed. The DNR has a prioritized and phased approach to safely reopen the trails.

In all, the DNR said more than 41,000 man hours have been worked to get the trails open.