DNR says we're nearing the best time to view elk in the northern Lower Peninsula

(WXYZ) — The Michigan DNR is giving tips for people tips for viewing elk in the Northern Lower Peninsula, as Fall breeding season is near.

According to the DNR, elk are more active from late September through early October as they search and compete for mates.

"During this time of year, elk tend to congregate in open fields and the males bugle loudly, making for a great opportunity to experience the wild herd," the DNR said.

The DNR said that elk can primarily be found in areas through the Michigan DNR's Elk Management Area in Otsego, Montmorency, Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties.

There are actually 13 elk viewing areas throughout the Pigeon River Country State Forest and Atlanta State Forest northeast of Gaylord. You can see locations and coordinates below.

The elk population is estimated to be around 733 animals in the state, which aligns with the agency's management goal of between 500-900 elk. The DNR manages the elk hed for a larger proportion of bulls than other states in order to maximize viewing opportunities.

"Make sure to bring your binoculars, spotting scope or camera for close-up viewing while remaining a safe distance away from the elk. Road conditions in the viewing area are variable depending on weather. And remember to drive safely at dawn and dusk, when elk (and deer) are active and distracted during the breeding season," the DNR said.

The DNR is also offering family-friendly activities during the 42nd annual Atlanta Elk Festival, from Sept. 24-27.