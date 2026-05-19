DNR to introduce new traffic patterns, expand two-way bicycle track on Belle Isle

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is introducing new traffic patterns and enhancing a two-way bicycle track on Belle Isle.

According to the DNR, the changes follow recommendations of the 2025 Belle Isle Par multimodal mobility plan, which aimed to ease traffic congestion, enhance accessibility and increase public safety.

To help ease traffic flow, Central Avenue will transition to two-way vehicle traffic from Picnic Way to Portage Way. Plus, the scenic route of Central Ave. through wetlands in the center of the island will shift from one-way eastbound traffic to one-way westbound traffic.

"Providing additional westbound traffic from the east end of the park will support reducing traffic congestion on Riverbank, particularly at the beach area, where traffic congestion has been identified as a safety concern," said Amanda Treadwell, urban area field planner for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

The two-way cycle track will provide a continuous separate bicycle loop that follows the perimeter of the island, and cyclists will soon be able to circle the entire park without crossing vehicle raffic lanes.

"This new, two-way cycle lane will help advance our goal of enhanced multimodal mobility and recreation opportunities in the park," said Treadwell. "We’re asking high-speed cyclists to use the road’s cycle track, which allows walkers and casual riders to safely enjoy the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Trail at their own speed."

The timeline of the project is:



Week of May 18: Two-way cycle track markings are scheduled for Casino Way and The Strand in areas previously unmarked.

May 26-29: Central Avenue will temporarily close for new traffic pattern work.

May 29 (tentative): Central Avenue will reopen with a new traffic pattern.

June 1-5: If needed, intermittent lane closures will take place along Central Avenue to complete parking space striping.Timeline