Ford becomes Official Automotive Partnership of MLB, donating grants to Detroit Little Leagues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has become the Official Automotive Partner of Major League Baseball, the two companies announced on Monday morning, a few days before Opening Day.

Ford will be featured as part of MLB's promotional material with Opening Day All‑Star Week, MLB at Field of Dreams, and the World Series this season, along with rights across Minor League Baseball, Little League Baseball and Softball, and the Little League World Series.

In an effort to grow America's Past Time as part of this partnership, Ford is providing grant funding to Little Leagues in Detroit, Buffalo (New York), and Kansas City (Missouri) to expand access to youth sports clinics, essential gear, equipment, uniforms, and other unique needs of the Little League communities.

“For generations, baseball has brought families and communities together and so has Ford,” said Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, in a press release. “This partnership is about honoring tradition while putting real capability behind the moments that matter for fans, players, and for the communities that keep the game and the country moving forward.”

“Ford and MLB are both American heritage brands that continue to innovate in their industries and strengthen their popularity and relevance decade after decade,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB vice president, Global Corporate Partnerships, via press release. “We love the creative marketing energy that Ford plans to bring to MLB, while the national scale of our content is sure to drive even greater consideration and fan engagement for our new partner. And the timing of this new relationship is perfect as we all plan to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.”

To celebrate the new partnership, baseball fans can enter the Drive Them Home Sweepstakes at this link to win a trip to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a 2026 F150® Lariat, a 2026 Expedition Platinum SUV, or a 2026 Bronco Badlands SUV.