Docs detail shooting death of Adriean Payne; suspect charged with 1st degree murder

(WXYZ) — New details from an affidavit in Florida reveal what may have led up to the shooting that killed former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne early Monday morning.

Documents filed in Orange County Florida show the alleged shooter, Lawrence Dority, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and he claims that he shot Payne in self-defense.

According to the affidavit, Dority arrived at his home early Monday morning and found Payne and Pyane's girlfriend, identified as Tara, sitting in a parked car near his house.

The affidavit stated that Tara is friends with Dority's girlfriend, named Tatiana, and that she came to the house to mediate an argument.

Officials say Dority approached Payne's car and they started arguing. He allegedly went into the house, grabbed his gun, and fired one shot, hitting Payne. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows a female voice saying "no not pull your gun out," and "we were asked to come here," before a single gunshot was fired.

In an interview with police after the shooting, Dority told police that he noticed Payne making movements with his right hand and observed "the shape on the gun." Dority also claims Payne said, "I'll smoke you bra," which Dority said made him believe Payne had a firearm.

Police wrote in the affidavit that their investigation and witness testimony found that Payne "did not pose an immediate threat," and that Dority also left the situation and grabbed a firearm.

Dority claims that he was afraid of Payne and that he was protecting his home and his family.