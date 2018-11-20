Doctor shot and killed in Chicago had ties to Metro Detroit contractor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 38-year old emergency room doctor shot and killed in Chicago yesterday had the job through a contractor based in Ann Arbor.

Dr. Tamara O’Neal was not on staff at Mercy Hospital but worked through Emergency Physicians Medical Group. People there were too distraught to talk about her.

They directed us to see what her boss at the hospital said.

Patrick Connor said through his tears and intense grief at a news conference that Dr. O’Neal “is dedicated, caring for our community. A wonderful individual.”

The contractor’s parent company Envision Physicians Services works with 25,000 physicians and clinicians working in facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Dr. O’Neal was shot and killed by her ex-fiance Juan Lopez, who then walked into the hospital, killed another hospital employee and killed 28-year old police officer Samuel Jimenez who responded to the call and had been on the job less than two years.

ER Director Connor said the shooter intruded on their safe healing place saying, “Our hospital staff were well trained for emergency preparedness and had just completed an active shooter drill last month, effectively protecting our patients and employees.”

University of Michigan Medical officials say Dr. O’Neal never trained or worked there. But they also say their training for active shooters is updated on a regular basis.