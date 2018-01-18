Doctors concerned about flu strain making people sick in Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The CDC is reporting widespread flu in every state, except Hawaii. Here in Michigan, the state is seeing an increase in cases in recent weeks.

Doctors say they are seeing many cases of Influenza A Virus Subtype H3N2. It is a strain associated with more severe symptoms, and even death.

Dr. Katherine Reyes is the Director of Infection Control at Henry Ford Health System. She says the flu vaccine is less protective than hoped for this year, because it only protects against certain strains and often mutations occur, but that doesn’t mean you should not get a flu shot. People who are vaccinated often suffer less severe symptoms if they get sick with a strain not included in the vaccine.

“It is still important to get vaccinated if you have not done so,” said Dr. Reyes.

As for why it is happening now, the flu virus spreads more quickly in the winter because it can travel farther in dry air.

“The virus can float in the air three to six feet and you don’t spread it just by coughing or sneezing,” said Dr. Reyes. “Even talking can spread the virus.”

Dr. Reyes says children and the elderly are more at risk of serious complications - and should not delay getting treatment if they have symptoms.

“If you are an individual who is high risk please do not delay seeking care, because we have antivirals that can treat the flu and are most effective early,” said Dr. Reyes.

Symptoms include fatigue, coughing, sneezing, muscle aches, and sudden fever.