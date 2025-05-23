Dodge Fountain to be activated Friday for 2025 season with expanded schedule

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Horace E. Dodge Fountain will be reactivated on Friday for the 2025 season, the City of Detroit’s Construction & Demolition Department announced.

The fountain in Hart Plaza will now have an expanded operation schedule, running for 12 hours each day pending weather conditions.

Watch: Downtown Detroit preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend

Busy Memorial Day weekend in Downtown Detroit

"This expanded schedule marks the first time the fountain will run continuously for 12 hours each day, allowing more time for residents and visitors to enjoy all season long," the release from the CCD stated.

Last year, the fountain underwent a $6.7 million restoration.

Here are the fountain’s operating hours:

Daily | 10a.m. – 10 p.m.

Operating hours are weather-dependent and may be adjusted for routine maintenance. Weekend schedules may shift based on special events or programming at Hart Plaza.