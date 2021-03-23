Dodge to fix security issue allowing easy theft of Chargers, Challengers after 7 Action News report

(WXYZ) — After a 7 Action News report and a call from the Motor City Police Chief, Dodge will fix a security gap allowing easy thefts of Chargers and Challengers.

7 Action News first reported on an epidemic of stolen high-performance vehicles last month.

RELATED: Michigan State Police internal bulletin shows widespread thefts of Fiat Chrysler's hot cars

That was based on an internal Michigan State Police bulletin that spelled out how easy it is for the vehicles to be stolen by making a new key fob and driving off within seconds. We’re not saying exactly how it's done.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig watched our report and made a phone call to his contact.

“Your story prompted a conversation I had with Tim Kuniskis high-ranking member of Dodge. He agreed this has to be an easy fix,” Chief Craig tells 7 Action News.

Detroit police have been handling these thefts by the hundreds in the last few years.

We talked with two owners who had their cars stolen. Sajad Alemara had his stolen last year and bought a new one with his insurance money. He tells 7 Action News today, “I’m glad that they’re trying to prevent it from happening. Over the past couple of years, they haven’t really been giving out any updates.”

Sandra Tolbert’s son had his Dodge Charger stolen from the parking lot of the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant while he was working inside.

“I think it’s long overdue. We’d hope and pray that other people don’t become victimized. But if so maybe they will spread it out to other vehicles,” Tolbert said.

Dodge and Stellantis declined an interview with 7 Action News. Their plan to fix certain models is in the link here: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=22616&mid=1

Detroit police tell us these easy thefts also affect GM and Ford. We’ll have more in upcoming reports.