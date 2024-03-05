Dodge unveils all-electric Charger R/T and Scat Pack, set to debut this year

Dodge and Stellantis on Tuesday unveiled the first all-electric muscle car, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona.

It's part of an all-electric expansion of the Charger, that will include the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and a 2024 Daytona Scat Pack. The R/T will have 496 horsepower and the Scat Pack model will have 670 horsepower with 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile run of an estimated 11.5 seconds.

“The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines,” Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived.”

The cars will come in two-door coupe versions with production set to begin in mid-2024. Production of the all-electric four-door Scat Pack and R/T models will bein in the first quarter of 2025.

However, Dodge is still bringing a gas-powered model, the Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door SIXPACK S.O. with production also scheduled to start in early 2025. The vehicles will be built at the Windsor, Ontario Assembly Plant.

According to Stellantis, the all-wheel-drive Charger Daytona Models are driven by a 400V propulsion system that delivers supercharged V-8 performance

The battery pack has 100.5 kW installed capacity and a peak discharge rate of 550 kW.

They will also come with high-performance brakes, Brake by Wire eBoost and PowerShot, a button that delivers an incremental 4 horsepower for 15 seconds when activated.

