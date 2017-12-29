Does it matter where you play the lottery?

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Dearborn store is hoping to win big in the Mega Millions. Wally and John Yelda are brothers and own Five Star Liquor in Dearborn.

They’ve won a million dollar ticket before, but does it matter what city you play in?

In 2017 Dearborn, Macomb, Sterling Heights, Waterford and Clarkson have sold the highest million dollar tickets.

The most recent Mega Millions winners bought their rickets in Waterford, Melvindale, Macomb and Dearborn Heights.

The Yelda brothers say it doesn’t matter where you play.

“To me it doesn't matter where you play, your numbers if you're a lucky person you're just a lucky person,” Wally Yelda says.

Mega Millions is at $306-million and will be drawn Friday night.