Dog brought to vet in Farmington Hills tests positive for rabies

(WXYZ) — A dog that was found in Detroit and then brought to a vet clinic in Farmington Hills has tested positive for rabies, Oakland County officials confirm.

According to the county, this is the first canine rabies case in Oakland County in recent times.

A resident reportedly found the dog in Detroit and took the dog back to Farmington Hills for a few days. After the dog started to show neurological symptoms, the resident took them to the Advanced Veterinary Medical center in Farmington Hills, where it was euthanized after an evaluation. The dogs remains were then tested for rabies by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a statement from the county.

The county said the dog isn’t believed to have bit the resident; the resident was exposed to the dog’s saliva.

The county says when rabies is in a community, residents are advised to stay away from unfamiliar animals, especially if they are acting strangely.

“If a person or a pet is exposed to any wild or unknown animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical or veterinary attention immediately, even if the animal was previously vaccinated,” said Oakland County Medical Director Russell Faust in a press release. “The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is spread through bites or scratches.”

Here are some preventative tips from the county:

Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.



You can get your dog a rabies vaccine for free on Tuesday mornings at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center with the purchase of a dog license.

For more information on rabies, click here.

