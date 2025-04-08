Dog dock in Oakland County closes permanently; public asked to give thoughts on improvements

(WXYZ) — A popular dog dock in Oakland County is closing permanently, and officials are asking the public for suggestions on improvements.

According to Oakland County Parks, the dog dock at Orion Oaks is closed due to consistently unsafe E. coli levels.

"This decision was made with the health and safety of our visitors and their pets as our top priority. Bi-weekly testing of the water near the dog dock in 2024 found high levels of E. coli, exceeding safety thresholds and unsafe for dogs and their owners," a message on the park's website reads.

As part of the master planning efforts for next year at the park, officials are exploring potential improvements.

Those improvements may include a water feature and other enhancements.

People can visit the Orion Oaks Dog Park Survey here and give their thoughts about what they think is most important.