Dog found in dumpster in Ann Arbor, Humane Society of Huron Valley gives treatment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A dog that was found in a dumpster is getting lots of care and love at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The pit bull-mix was discovered by a good Samaritan on Wolverine Drive in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning without a collar or microchip.

He was also found with a large abscess on his ribs.

Humane Society of Huron Valley

Officials say the dog went for a walk Tuesday night and enjoyed sniffing around and taking treats.

As the dog continues to get medical treatment, a fundraising page has been created for those who'd like to contribute.

Humane Society of Huron Valley

If you recognize the dog or have any information about the owner, please call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email them at tips@a2gov.org.

