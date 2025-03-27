Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog found in dumpster in Ann Arbor, Humane Society of Huron Valley gives treatment

A fundraising page has been created to help with the dog's medical care
dog.jpg
Humane Society of Huron Valley
dog.jpg
Posted

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A dog that was found in a dumpster is getting lots of care and love at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

The pit bull-mix was discovered by a good Samaritan on Wolverine Drive in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning without a collar or microchip.

He was also found with a large abscess on his ribs.

486522859_1205764720906895_5840840558857940647_n.jpg

Officials say the dog went for a walk Tuesday night and enjoyed sniffing around and taking treats.

As the dog continues to get medical treatment, a fundraising page has been created for those who'd like to contribute.

486027437_1205764717573562_7320295123786265642_n.jpg

If you recognize the dog or have any information about the owner, please call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email them at tips@a2gov.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!