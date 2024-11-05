DOJ: Ann Arbor man charged after making threat of political violence

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ann Arbor man has been charged in a federal criminal complaint after making a threat of political violence, the Department of Justice announced.

Isaac Sissel, a 25-year-old man, was arrested this morning and has been charged after the FBI's National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia received an anonymous online threat. he's set to appear in federal court later this afternoon.

The threat read in part: “I shall carry out an attack against conservative christan, (sic) filth in the event trump wins the election. I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack.”

The FBI's Detroit Field Office is investigating the case.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI officeat this link. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint here.