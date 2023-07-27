Watch Now
DOJ announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the patterns or practices of the police department in Memphis, Tennessee, nearly seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division made the announcement Thursday in Memphis.

Clarke says the probe will look into the city and its police department. She mentioned Nichols' death, but said the investigation is not based on a single event, or a single unit with the police agency.

The five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the January beating of Nichols after a traffic stop.

