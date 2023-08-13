DOJ, FBI deliver update on sextortion ring that led to Michigan teen's suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal attorneys are scheduled to deliver an update on the global sextortion ring that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Marquette boy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Michigan (DOJ) defines "sextortion" as the act of demanding money in exchange for sexual favors while threatening to expose their sexual activity if the targeted victim does not comply.

Totten and Devin Kowalski with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

This comes more than three months after three Nigerian men were charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors and conspiracy to produce child pornography. The DOJ identified them in May as 22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi, 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi and 19-year-old Ezekiel Robert.

Samuel was also charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploiting a minor resulting in death, federal attorneys say.

We were previously told an investigation into the sextortion ring commenced after 17-year-old Jordan DeMay took his own life after being exploited in 2022. The victim's identity was released at his family's request, according to Totten.

The DOJ alleges the suspects targeted more than 100 victims that included adults as well as minors. They are accused of buying hacked social media accounts and persuading victims to engage in sexually explicit conversations.

Attorneys say the suspects convinced victims to submit photos of themselves that were later used for blackmail.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

