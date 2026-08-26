COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library book gifting program continues to reach children across Metro Detroit, as local library partners reflect on the legacy of the program's founder.

WXYZ

The Commerce Township Community Library has partnered with the nonprofit since 2022, and more than 1,000 children under 5 in Commerce Township have received books through the program.

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Dolly Parton's Imagination Library lives on in Metro Detroit communities

"The world has lost such a light, she did so much for our kids with this program," Commerce Township Community Library's Ashley Moran said.

WXYZ Ashley Moran, Commerce Township Community Library

The Imagination Library began in Tennessee, where Parton grew up, in 1995. Parton was inspired to start the program by her father, who could not read or write. Since then, millions of books have been sent to children around the world.

"And kids walk in and they see her and they say it's Dolly, because when they get the books, they see her face on the books and they know this is who is sending me this book every month," Moran said.

Each child enrolled in the program receives "The Little Engine That Could" as a welcome book. The collection includes books written by Parton herself, as well as titles like "Corduroy" and newer classics.

"The kids who get these books because they have so many books in their homes, they grow up with a love of reading and they do so much better in school and they just benefit from it in so many different ways with the early literacy they get right in their homes," Moran said.

Commerce resident Alicia Reed enrolled her daughter Julia in the program when Julia was just 10 weeks old.

"We signed up because she's only 10 weeks old but we want her to be a reader. My husband and I are big readers so we really want her to read too," Reed said.

WXYZ Alicia Reed, Commerce

Reed said she hopes the program continues.

"It's something so cool and I hope it continues now that she is gone," Reed said.

The Walled Lake City Library is also an Imagination Library partner. Their library director said the program launched there about six months ago and has been popular so far.

Wayne State University Library also partners with the program.

"People get so excited because everyone loves Dolly, she's like an uncontroversial positive figure and it's definitely a loss that she has passed away now," Wayne State University Library's Stefanie Caloia said.

WXYZ Stefanie Caloia

"We love her so much. We've benefitted so much, and so has everyone that gets to have this program in their city," Moran said.

Parton's family has asked people to donate to the Imagination Library to keep her legacy alive.

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