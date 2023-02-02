Domestic violence charges filed against man at center of low bond controvery

(WXYZ) — A day after his bond in his attempted murder case was revoked, Torrion Hudson is now facing domestic assault charges in connection with the weekend incident that led to the hearing in that case.

Hudson has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one count of Unlawful Possession or Use of Harmful Devices Causing injury, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Assault and Battery in connection with an alleged assault on a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother.

Prosecutors say Hudson and the 22-year-old have a child together.

Officials say the incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 10430 block of Whittier in Detroit. Hudson and the 22-year-old victim allegedly got into a verbal fight which escalated. Police say Hudons then punched the woman, knocking her to the ground.

Prosecutors say the woman's mother then tried to help and Hudson allegedly punched her several times in the face and body. Prosecutors say he then punched the younger woman several more times before pouring multiple cleaning products on her face and body.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment following the incident. Hudson was arrested and faced an emergency bond hearing Wednesday.

During that hearing, Hudson's actions were called "egregious" by 36th District Court Judge Patricia Jefferson who revoked his bond and remanded him into custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Hudson is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday afternoon.

Hudon is accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station earlier this year. In that case, he is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Hudson was able to post bail on Jan. 13 after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. He was initially released without a tether.

