Domestic violence is a core target of Detroit mayor's new community safety initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's new mayor is taking aim at violence in the city through the creation of the Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety.

Mayor Mary Sheffield says the new office will serve as a hub for violence intervention programs, crime prevention efforts and survivor advocacy. It will also focus on reducing domestic violence through conflict resolution.

She said if the city wants to stop crime, one mission will involve tackling domestic violence before it turns deadly, and giving victims a safe space to escape.

Violence in Detroit doesn’t always start with a gunshot. Many times, it starts behind closed doors. I sat down one-on-one with the mayor — and spoke to a survivor and advocate working to break that cycle.

"I would get punched or I'm being drug through the house ... he would get upset and just abuse us," said Patricia Clark.

For Clark, physical abuse came from the hands of her own father — and with only one domestic violence shelter in Detroit, there is often no place to run.

"You're being threatened, so you're silenced in that," she said.

Dr. LaDonna Spight has been on the front lines for 25 years. I asked her if there are enough safe spaces for victims.

"No, no — not in the city of Detroit at all, there are not enough safe spaces," said Dr. Spight of Sisters Against Abuse Society.

Mayor Sheffield said breaking that cycle is key to reducing violence citywide. Domestic violence is number four on DPD's list of service calls.

"For me as a woman, I just want to ensure that we prioritize this very important issue because we know it truly impacts our communities and our neighborhoods and the safety and well-being of our residents," said Mayor Sheffield.

Mayor Sheffield said her new crime initiative focuses on neighborhoods and early intervention, and she's on the side of advocates already on the ground.

"I want them to know that through this office, they now have a space where we can advance the work that they are doing," she said.

And working hand in hand with police to help victims find a way out — before it’s too late.

"I think it goes back to conflict resolution, how do we resolve conflict ...empower people to understand how to resolve conflict and differences?" said Mayor Sheffield.

Clark believes educating girls about abuse is key and might have saved her.

"It is really important to set aside a class or set aside a program for young women from elementary school to high school students and beyond," said Clark.

Mayor Sheffield said this initiative is just the beginning — but for families living in fear, the urgency is already here.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24-7 at 1-800-799-7233.

