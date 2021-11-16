Dominic's Christmas Wish: For 9 years, local boy has been helping children in need

(WXYZ) — For nine years, one metro Detroit boy has had the same Christmas wish: to help as many children in the community that he can.

"I saw this little girl named Nikki having a Little Free Library," said Dominic Miller.

It was that good deed by another child that inspired Dominic to make a commitment.

"He learned from a very early age that it wasn't important, you know, the stuff that you have, but how much you can give to somebody else," said Dominic's adoptive mom Rose-Marie Miller.

It’s been a running tradition for Dominic. Every year, he collects new pajamas, toys and more for children in need.

"We started off the very first year on Facebook with just family and friends, and he collected like 68 pair of pajamas and maybe like 75 books. And we thought, 'oh, we were done.' And then the next fall came around and he's like, 'we need to get started and get going.' So each year it has been growing," said Rose.

This year, Dominic has a storage unit to hold all of the donations. The ultimate collection goal is just over 4,000, but Dominic says if he’s able to double last year’s donations by helping 2,600 children, he’ll be happy. He's also trying to get a donation from every state.

"Pajamas, books, socks, underwear, toys, hats, mittens and scarves, but we ... take anything as long as it's new," said Rose.

The donations, they say, are delivered to three area shelters on December 17.

"In the foster care agencies, we just got requests that they are in dire need of underwear," she said.

And the effort, called Dominic’s Christmas Wish, is now on a journey to become a 501c3, so that, in the future, he may be able to reach more families — with the hope to inspire another child to make a difference.

"You give a little. You get a little," said Dominic.

Rose added, "kids can change the world."

Dominic said this year has been off to a slow start, and they’re really trying to spread the word. To donate to Dominic's Christmas Wish, you can bring items to various drop box locations, or mail items to his Eastpointe home.

For more information, check out the Dominic's Christmas Wish Facebook page.