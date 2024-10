(WXYZ) — Former president Donald Trump is holding a rally in Detroit on Friday evening, according to his campaign website.

Trump will be at Huntington Place for a rally at 7 p.m. Doors for the event open at 3 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in town on Friday for an event in Oakland County.

The event comes a week after Trump slammed Detroit during a speech in front of the Detroit Economic Club.