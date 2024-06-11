Donald Trump set to visit Detroit for campaign events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Detroit this weekend for campaign events, his team announced.

The Republican presidential candidate is scheduled to hold a community roundtable at 180 Church located at 13660 Stansbury Avenue. The event starts at 4 p.m. and doors open at 1 p.m.

He’s also expected to speak at a convention hosted by conservative organization Turning Point Action. Dozens of others are also scheduled to speak. The convention is happening Friday through Sunday at Huntington Place.

More information about the events can be found on Trump’s campaign website and Turning Point Action’s website.

Trump last visited Michigan in May.

