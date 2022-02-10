Donate now: 2022 Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:48:50-05
The 2022 Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon, in partnership with Purina, is Thursday! Tune in to WXYZ Channel 7 to watch inspiring stories of animal rescues in our communities!
Your support is what makes these rescues possible. Donate to the 2022 Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon to help change lives.
DONATE HERE
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.