Donations honoring fallen WSU Police Sgt. help pay for K-9 bullet proof vests

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Following in the footsteps of his mentor Collin Rose, Officer Greg Roberts is working hard to keep Wayne State University safe with the help of a second canine.

His new German Shepherd “Bruno” was donated recently by the Oakland County Sheriffs Office. The dog which is specially trained to sniff out illegal drugs, was donated in the memory of Sgt. Rose.

“We just completed a training class with the county together that they paid for” says Officer Greg Roberts. A fund setup in Collin’s memory is also making a huge impact all over Michigan. Money raised will help “Bruno” get a bullet proof vest and cover other expenses. Dollars have already also paid for a bullet proof vest for Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s K-9 “Roseco.”

“I see this as really showing how much people appreciate what we do, and are focused on remembering what Collin stood for” says Roberts. You might also be wondering about K-9 “Wolverine”, a bomb sniffing dog formerly handled by Collin and now handled by Greg.

He too is hard at work at many public events around Detroit and at Wayne State University. Bruno’s connection to Collin is also special. Both of his parents trained with Colin at a canine club.

Officer Roberts says “The chance to have a second dog means so much to me, and we are so proud to have both of them on the force.”

If you’d like to support this cause, there’s also a 2nd annual golf outing fundraiser July 23rd. Click here for more information.