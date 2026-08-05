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Donavan McKinney beats Shri Thanedar for Democratic nomination in 13th Congressional District

Election 2026 Michigan
Jose Juarez/AP Photo/Jose Juarez
Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney, D-Detroit, waves at the crowd during a campaign rally for Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Election 2026 Michigan
Posted

Donavan McKinney has beaten incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar in the Democratic primary for the 13th Congressional District, which leans heavily Democratic.

With all precincts reporting in Wayne County, McKinney had 51.47% of the vote (57,714 votes) compared to 47.7% (53,494 votes) for Thanedar.

McKinney, 34, was in the highly-watched race for the Democratic nomination, as Thanedar was seeking a third term in Congress.

The 13th Congressional District features parts of Detroit, as well as the Grosse Pointes, Harper Woods, Taylor, Romulus, Wyandotte, Lincoln Park, Allen Park and more.

McKinney has served in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2023.

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