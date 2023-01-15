Donor gives $500K to Detroit dog shelter that was broken into, shelter is asking for more to build safer home

DETROIT — Make a Difference Dog Rescue of Detroit received an anonymous $500,000 donation Friday after their no-kill shelter was broken into and four dogs were stolen earlier this week.

"This week we had our worst nightmare occur," said director of the shelter, Judie Jones.

Jones said the half-a-million-dollar donation was made on an "emergency basis" and that the shelter has been broken into four times in recent years.

The non-profit rescue is currently home to 45 dogs that have been found abandoned and/or abused across Detroit.

To keep these dogs safe, until they're hopefully adopted, Jones says they're hoping more people will donate and they'll be able to reach a $1,000,000 goal by Spring 2023.

That money is being used to add much needed security in Detroit and ultimately to help them build their dream dog shelter.

They have a few locations in mind for the shelter which would have advanced security and much more room for the dogs.

Click on their facebook page here for options on how to donate.

Earlier this week the community came together to find the four dogs stolen, now Jones is hoping they will come together to help create a better home for the dogs.

"Talk about spirit of Detroit, right?" said Jones. "It is like amazing."