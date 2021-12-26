Donor replacing school football field, creating scholarships

ITHACA, Mich. (AP) — A family is giving more than $1 million for a new football field at a central Michigan high school and creating a college scholarship fund for students.

Artificial turf would replace grass at the field used by Ithaca High School. The stadium would also be available for other schools in Gratiot County and would likely host state sports events.

“It’s going to be top of the line,” Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said.

The Morning Sun reported that the donor family, who wants to be anonymous, is also starting a Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund for students in the Alma, Ashley, Breckenridge, Ithaca, Fulton, and St. Louis districts.

“It will be up to each community to raise additional funds and select their scholarship winners each year,” Netzley said.

The current football field has drainage problems and needs significant upgrades.

“We were at the point where we were going to have to sink significant money into the facility to address the problems,” Netzley said. “It was going to cost $300,000 to $400,000 to completely redo everything and install a new grass field.”

